Nick Zano

Zano made his television debut on The WB’s What I Like About You in 2003. He played Holly Tyler’s (Amanda Bynes) love interest, Vince, on the comedy until 2006. He has since had recurring roles on 7th Heaven, Cougar Town, Melrose Place, 90210, 2 Broke Girls and Happy Endings. He appeared on One Big Happy and Minority Report in 2015, one year before he began playing Nate Haywood on DC’s Legends of Tomorrow. He hosted the MTV reality show Why Can’t I Be You? in the early 2000s, which was also his first executive producer gig.

The New Jersey native has been dating actress Leah Renee Cudmore since 2016. They share two children: son Wyatt and daughter Lennon.