Penn Badgley

Badgley played Owen Gregory, one of six college students brought together in the one-season series The Bedford Diaries, which aired in 2006. The same year, he starred in John Tucker Must Die. The Maryland native has since appeared in Easy A, Greetings From Tim Buckley, Here Today and The Birthday Cake. His TV credits include playing Dan Humphrey for six seasons on Gossip Girl and portraying Joe Goldberg on You, which premiered in 2018. Badgley is also a producer on the thriller series. Outside of acting, the star is the lead singer for the indie group MOTHXR, which released its debut album, Centerfold, in 2016.

The Do Over alum married singer and actress Domino Kirke in 2017. They welcomed their first child, son James, in September 2020.