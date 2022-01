Ryan Kwanten

The actor made a splash on American TV with his role as Jay Robertson on Summerland. Kwanten played the handsome surfer from 2004 to 2005. The Australia native then appeared in Dead Silence, Not Suitable for Children, Flight 7500, Reach Me, The Hurricane Heist and Kill Chain. Kwanten also starred on TV’s True Blood (as Jason Stackhouse), Apollo Gauntlet, The Oath, Sacred Lies and Them.

The Home and Away alum has been dating Ashley Sisino since 2014.