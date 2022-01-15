Scott Foley

The Kansas native played Felicity’s other love interest, the good guy Noel Crane, on the series of the same name from 1998 to 2002. Foley has since continued to find success on TV with roles on A.U.S.A., Scrubs, The Unit, Grey’s Anatomy, True Blood, The Goodwin Games, Scandal and Whiskey Cavalier. He’s been playing Nick Blackburn on The Big Leap since 2021. Foley is also an accomplished director and producer, working on a few episodes of Scandal and producing Whiskey Cavalier and The Big Leap.

Foley was married to Jennifer Garner, whom he met when she guest-starred on Felicity, from 2000 to 2003. He wed Marika Dominczyk in 2007 and they share three children: Malina, Keller and Konrad.