Scott Speedman

Speedman played Ben Covington, the boy Felicity (Keri Russell) followed to college, on Felicity from 1998 to 2002. The actor went on to star in the Underworld franchise as Michael and appeared in Good Neighbours, Citizen Gangster, The Vow, The Monster, Run This Town and Best Sellers. His TV hits include Last Resort, Animal Kingdom, You and Grey’s Anatomy.

The London-born actor has been dating Lindsay Rae Hoffman since 2017. They welcomed their first child, daughter Pfeiffer Lucia, in October 2021.