Steve Howey

The Texas native played the lovable Van Montgomery on Reba from 2001 to 2007. On the sitcom, his character moves in with Reba Hart (Reba McEntire) and her family after getting her eldest daughter, Cheyenne (JoAnna Garcia Swisher), pregnant. Howey went on to star in Bride Wars, Something Borrowed, In Your Eyes, Love on the Run and Stuber. He portrayed Kevin Ball on Shameless for 11 seasons until its 2021 end.

Us confirmed in June 2020 that Howey and Sarah Shahi split after 11 years of marriage. The exes share three children: son William and twins Violet and Knox.