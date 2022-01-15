Tom Welling

Welling landed the role of Clark Kent on Smallville in 2001, one year after making his acting debut in the short film Angela Via: Picture Perfect. He portrayed the hero-in-training on the series, which ran on both The WB and later The CW, from 2001 to 2011. Welling served as an executive producer on the hit show from 2009 to 2011. The New York native appeared in Parkland, Draft Day and The Choice before returning to TV in 2017 as Marcus Pierce on Lucifer. He then played Vincent Corbo on Professionals in 2020, which he also executive produced.

The Cheaper by the Dozen actor was married to Jamie White from 2002 to 2015. He found love again with Jessica Rose Lee. The couple welcomed their first child, son Thomson Wylde, in January 2019, tying the knot in November of that year. They later welcomed son Rocklin Von in June 2021.