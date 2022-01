Wesley Jonathan

The actor played one of Holly’s friends, Gary Thorpe, on What I Like About You from 2002 to 2006. Jonathan then appeared in Steppin: The Movie, Make Your Move, Trigger and The Men in My Life. He also starred on Almost Home, The LeBrons, The Soul Man, Partners in Rhyme and Monogamy. Jonathan served as an executive producer on Monogamy in 2019.

The California native is married to Tamara Mitchell. The pair share daughter Faye.