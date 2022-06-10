‘Top Gun: Maverick’

Kilmer reprised his iconic role as Iceman for 2022’s Top Gun: Maverick for a brief scene with Cruise’s titular character. “It was like no time had passed at all,” he told Entertainment Weekly about working with his co star once again via email. The emotional onscreen reunion also nodded to Kilmer’s battle with throat cancer, having Iceman communicate with his old rival primarily through the written word, as the now-Admiral Kazansky is suffering from an illness that has affected his ability to speak.