Where Do Lissa and Christian Stand?

Before her departure, Lissa and Christian (André Dae Kim) vowed to reconnect in the future and have a proper wedding. For now, Christian will presumably focus on learning more about strigoi in an attempt to take down his mother. Lissa, for her part, ended up on the run after being accused of assassination and received a clue from Andre (Jason Diaz) about Tatiana (Anita-Joy Uwajeh).