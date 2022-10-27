Cancel OK
Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the

Top 5

Stories

TV

‘Vampire Academy’ Burning Questions After Season 1 Finale: Will Rose Reunite With Dimitri?

By
'Vampire Academy' Burning Questions After Season 1 Finale: Where Are Rose and Lissa Headed? Will Rose Reunite With Dimitri?
J. August Richards. Peacock
9
8 / 9
podcast

Where Does Victor’s Story Go From Here?

During season 1, Victor’s (J. August Richards) state of mind started to decline as he battled health issues and an interest in the crown. He originally was the next in line — but his decision to cover up Sonya’s transformation put his position into question. Victor’s relationship with his family also took a turn due to his lies about Sonya (Jonetta Kaiser).

In a potential sophomore season, Victor’s intentions will worsen as he becomes the villain of the story.

See Full Gallery