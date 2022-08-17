What Is the TV Series About?
According to the synopsis, “the story begins with a half human, half vampire, Dhampir Rosemarie ‘Rose’ Hathaway, and her best friend, Moroi royalty Princess Vasilissa ‘Lissa’ Dragomir, who after two years on the run, has been brought back to their boarding school, St. Vladimir’s Academy.”
The friends will become "caught in and must untangle themselves from forbidden romances and the Strigoi — a group of evil and cold-blooded killer vampires who seek to turn Lissa into one of their own."