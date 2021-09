Who’s In It?

Sisi Stringer, who appeared in Mortal Kombat in 2021, will play Rose Hathaway, while Daniela Nieves will play Rose’s BFF Lissa. Rounding out the cast along with Kim is Kieron Moore (Dimitri Belikov), Anita-Joy Uwajeh (Tatiana Vogel), Mia McKenna-Bruce (Mia Karp), Rhian Blundell (Meredith), Jonetta Kaiser (Sonya Karp), Andrew Liner (Mason Ashford) and J. August Richards (Victor Dashkov).