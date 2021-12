Candice Accola

Accola reprised her role as Caroline Forbes — cheerleading captain turned vampire — in TVD’s spinoff, The Originals, as a recurring character in 2018. She then appeared in Splitting the Bill and After We Collided. The actress launched the “Directionally Challenged” podcast with former Vampire Diaries costar Kayla Ewell in 2018. Accola wed The Fray’s Joe King in 2014 and they welcomed their first child in 2016. The couple’s second child arrived in December 2020.