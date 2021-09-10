Kat Graham

The Switzerland-born star portrayed witch Bonnie Bennett for all eight seasons of the CW series. She then appeared in All Eyes on Me, The Holiday Calendar, Fashionably Yours and Cut Throat City. She also voiced April O’Neil on Rise of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Graham has released two solo albums, including 2017’s Love Music Funk Magic. Us confirmed in December 2014 that Graham split from fiancé Cottrell Guidry after a two-year engagement. She has continued to release new music, including the single “Swim” in August 2021.