Marguerite MacIntyre

MacIntyre portrayed recurring character Sheriff Liz Forbes throughout the vampire drama. She’s also appeared in April Apocalypse, Eve and an episode of Little Fires Everywhere. The Kyle XY alum has a robust resume as a producer and writer as well. She’s both written and directed episodes of Casual, The Originals and Legacies. The Michigan native has been married to cinematographer Cary Lalonde since 2007. MacIntrye teamed up with TVD creator Julie Plec once again, this time to adapt the Vampire Academy into a TV series for Peacock. She serves as co-showrunner and executive producer alongside Plec. The new series, announced in May 2021, will bring author Richelle Mead’s book universe to life.