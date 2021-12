Matthew Davis

Davis’ Alaric Saltzman was a history teacher and vampire hunter who became the guardian to Elena and Jeremy after their aunt Jenna Sommers (Sara Canning) passed away. The Utah native then appeared on The Originals and has starred on TVD spinoff Legacies since 2018. Davis was also seen in Christmas Wishes and Mistletoe Kisses. The Legally Blonde actor married Kiley Casciano in 2018 and in March 2020, the couple welcomed their first child, Ripley.