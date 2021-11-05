Michael Malarkey

Malarkey’s Lorenzo “Enzo” St. John first appeared during season 5 of the show. He was Damon’s former cellmate in the 1950s and fellow vampire. The British-American actor went on to play Sam Foster on The Oath and Captain Michael Quinn on Project Blue Book. He has also been in A Violent Separation and Oliver’s Landing. Malarkey has released two studio albums, including 2020’s Graveracer and three EPs. He and his wife, Nadine Lewington, tied the knot in 2009 and have since welcomed two children.