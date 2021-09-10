Michael Trevino

Trevino’s role as werewolf hybrid Tyler Lockwood ended in 2015, but the actor later returned for a few episodes in 2016 and 2017. He followed up the mythical creature gig with roles in Out of Control, Sunset Park and The Caption. He landed the role of Kyle Valenti on The CW’s Roswell, New Mexico, beginning in 2019. In June 2021, Trevino made his directorial debut with the indie film, Two Roads. “New goals and challenges have been set,” he wrote via Instagram at the time, alongside a snap of a slate with his name on it. “My first time getting behind the camera and I couldn’t have done it without the help of the indie film community in New Mexico. I feel like this has been a long time coming. Grateful for this experience and look forward to releasing more content about this project in the coming weeks.”