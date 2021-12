Paul Wesley

The New Jersey native followed up his role as Stefan Salvatore by narrating the short film Aliens. Wesley also began playing Tucker Reed on Tell Me a Story in 2018. The actor has both producer and director credits to his name, including work on the short films Ashmina and Anna and directing episodes of Legacies and Batwoman. Wesley and actress Torrey DeVitto split after two years of marriage in 2013. The actor got remarried in 2019 to Ines de Ramon.