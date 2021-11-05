Steven R. McQueen

The Los Angeles native portrayed Elena’s younger brother, Jeremy Gilbert, for six seasons. McQueen then played Jimmy Borelli on Chicago Fire — and appeared in a few episodes of Chicago P.D. — before returning to TVD for the series finale in season 8. The actor, who is the grandson of the late actor Steve McQueen, also starred in The Take Off, Home by Spring and The Warrant. Throughout his career, the actor has taken part in charity work including volunteering with Smile Train, TECHO, Thirst Project and Echoes of Hope.