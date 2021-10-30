Ian Somerhalder

Similar to his on screen brother, Somerhalder was up for coming back to the TVD universe, but not as Damon Salvatore — though Legacies often mentions Damon and Elena (Nina Dobrev).

“I actually would love to talk to [Julie Plec]. I would love to go and direct one of [the Legacies episodes],” the V Wars alum told Entertainment Tonight in November 2019. “Because I know Paul [Wesley] went to do it and he called me and he’s like, ‘Bro, this is f–king crazy.’ Because it’s all of our old sets, which is a time warp, 10 years ago. He’s just going, ‘Dude!’ He was actually kind of emotional about it, he goes ‘This is crazy!’”