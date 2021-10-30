Joseph Morgan

Even though Morgan’s portrayal of Klaus on TVD turned into a leading role on The Originals, the U.K. native wasn’t sure coming back on Legacies would be good for the character’s arc.

“I just feel like to come back as a ghost or a flashback or something, for me, that journey, that story has ended. That’s the complete story, and it just doesn’t feel right to me to do that,” the director shared with TV Guide in October 2020.

Morgan noted that he had spoken to Plec about this in the past and they both agreed that him returning would be “strange” and “a little forced.”

“Like I’m coming back just so we can see something else of him, but when we see it we go, ‘Ugh, that was it?’ And I don’t want his legacy to be, ‘Ugh,'” he noted at the time. “I don’t know what the scene could be that it would be exciting enough and epic enough after the journey that he’s had.”