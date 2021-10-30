Phoebe Tonkin

The Secret Circle alum turned a small guest role in TVD into an entire series focused on Hayley Marshall. When her run on The Originals ended in 2018 after five years on the show, Tonkin made it clear that she didn’t see a future cameo happening.

“I think Hayley’s story was properly explored both over the course of The Vampire Diaries, and over the five seasons of Originals,” the Affair alum confirmed to TV Guide in June 2018. “I think Legacies will have its own new adventures with its own new characters and storylines.”