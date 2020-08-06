Lala Kent

The Utah native told her Instagram followers in July that the exits of her longtime costars still hadn’t hit her. “To me, when people ask me how I feel about it — I try to not really get into it,” she said during a livestream. “I will say that them not being on the show anymore hasn’t sunk in yet because we’ve had such, like, this crazy ride together and our life consists of each other. … You know when someone passes and you’re still fine because your body goes into shock, like you’re not used to it? That’s what it feels like.”