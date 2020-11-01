‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast: Then and Now

Jax Taylor

Jax, who has been a part of the show since the 2013 premiere, revealed in 2018 that he gained 60 pounds over the first six seasons. “When I started the show, I took a back seat on the gym,” he told Men’s Health. “I looked great because I was still coming off of the modeling, but the show turned into so much work. We’re filming all day. We’re also partying all of the time. We’re drinking all of the time. I didn’t have the time to go to the gym.”

The Vanderpump Rules OG got back in shape before his season 8 wedding to Brittany, who announced in September 2020 that she is pregnant.