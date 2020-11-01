Pics

‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast: Then and Now

By
Scheana Shay Where Are They Now
 Tommy Garcia/Bravo; Stewart Cook/Shutterstock
12
4 / 12
podcast
LTG_Fall_600x338_10.31.20

Scheana Shay

Scheana made the move from Lisa’s restaurant Villa Blanca to SUR to film season 1 of Vanderpump Rules. Over the years, the “Good As Gold” songstress has been open about getting Botox but denied having any serious plastic surgery in the past. 

 

“I lost weight. I didn’t have work done. Believe what you want. My makeup is better and my face is thinner,” she tweeted in 2016 after a season 4 episode.

 

She announced in October 2020 that she is pregnant with her and her boyfriend Brock Davies’ first child.

 

Back to top