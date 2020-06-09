Billie Lee’s Exit

Lee argued with her female costars during season 7 after she accused them of leaving her out of a girls’ night because she is transgender.

Lee later revealed in July 2019 that she quit the show due to “bullying on and off camera.”

“I honestly thought I was finished with this type of bullying after high school and college but once again I found myself 34, depressed, and fantasizing about taking my own life,” she wrote in a blog post at the time. “Like any other time I’ve been bullied or rejected I started journaling, and I attached myself to anything and everything positive that would pull me out of this dark funk.”