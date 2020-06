Jax’s Arrest

During season 4 of the Bravo hit, Taylor was booked in Hawaii for stealing sunglasses during a cast trip.

“I had too many drinks, too many mai tais,” he said in court in July 2015. “I made a mistake, took full responsibility and I understand this is going to follow me the rest of my life due to the fact that I’m on television. So I just want to say I’m sorry and I apologize.”

Taylor was sentenced to probation and ordered to pay a series of fines.