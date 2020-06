Jax’s Comments on Ariana’s Sexuality

Taylor made headlines in January 2020 when he insisted Madix, who is openly bisexual, was a lesbian. While he attempted to apologize at the season 8 reunion, he doubled down.

“I apologize … that was just garbage coming out of my mouth,” the bartender said during the June 2020 reunion. “She just bothers me. Not bisexuality, she bothers me. … We’ve never gotten along. We don’t like each other. That’s fine.”