Max and Brett’s Tweets

Boyens and Caprioni apologized in January 2020 after fans discovered their old tweets with racial slurs.

“If I fired every one of you that have made mistakes, it doesn’t matter to what degree, probably none of you would have a job,” Vanderpump said after the topic came up at the June 2020 reunion. “I have never seen any inkling of anything that would make me believe that that’s the beliefs they’re holding now. And if I had, they wouldn’t be working for me.”

A week later, Bravo fired Boyens and Caprioni amid the Black Lives Matter protests.