Scheana’s Editing Drama

In May 2020, Vanderpump Rules editor Bri Dellinger admitted that she purposely tried to embarrass Shay on the series. The “Good as Gold” singer previously expressed concerns about her “edit” when she was accused of hitting on Schroeder’s teenage brother, Nikolai, during an April 2020 episode.

Dellinger was fired for her remarks made on the “Twisted Plot Podcast With Evelyn Marley” podcast.