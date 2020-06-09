Stassi and Kristen Call Cops on Faith

After Stowers’ revealed Schroeder and Doute’s past actions, they both released statements via Instagram.

“Racially insensitive comments from my past have resurfaced. It is important that I continue to take accountability for what I have said and done, while pushing myself to do better. I have grown significantly from the person I was then, and I am still filled with remorse and regret for the hurt I caused,” Schroeder wrote. “What I did to Faith was wrong. I apologize and I do not expect forgiveness,” she wrote. “I am also sorry to anyone else that feels disappointed in me. I am going to continue to look closer at myself and my actions – to take the time to listen, to learn, and to take accountability for my own privilege.”

Us confirmed at the time that Schroeder was dropped by her PR company and lost several brand deals.

Doute, for her part, insisted that her “actions were not racially driven,” but still apologized to Stowers.

“I am now completely aware of how my privilege blinded me from the reality of law enforcement’s treatment of the black community, and how dangerous my actions could have been to her,” she wrote. “It was never my intention to add to the injustice and imbalance. I’m ashamed, embarrassed, and incredibly sorry. I will do better. I have to do better.”