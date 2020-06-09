Stassi’s #MeToo Comments

The Next Level Basic author came under fire for her podcast again in late 2017 when she addressed the #MeToo movement in a since-deleted episode called “Are We on a Male Witch Hunt?” In addition to declaring that “no one can me make me suck someone’s d–k,” she claimed some victims were “willing” to go into hotel rooms with their abusers and only speaking out now because of the “hashtag me too trend.” Schroeder, who lost several endorsement deals at the time, apologized.

“I wouldn’t have put something out that would hurt people if I thought it would hurt people,” she told Us about the situation in December 2017. “That was never my intention. It’s never my intention to go and do a podcast that offends anyone or really hurts them. So I was very surprised. So all I can do is apologize and just try to be more mindful and be better moving forward.”