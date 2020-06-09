Stassi’s #OscarsSoWhite Controversy

Schroeder made headlines in March 2017 for her remarks about the Oscars on her “Straight Up With Stassi” podcast.

“I’m like, really sick of everyone making everything about race. … I’m kind of over it,” she began in the since-deleted episode. “Everyone giving their impassioned speeches about race and all of that stuff, I’m like, ‘Why is it always just about African Americans?’ Why aren’t the Asians being like, ‘We’re not represented.’ Why aren’t Native Americans and Latinos being like, ‘We’re not represented.’ And whenever they get upset everyone has to go above and beyond to then make them happy. And I hate saying the word ‘them’ because I’m not … not everybody’s the same. I mean the ones that are out there bitching about things.”

During an August 2018 episode of the show, Schroeder denied that she was racist after Billie Lee confronted Schroeder about her remarks.