A Comprehensive Guide to ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Hookups Over the Years

Peter and Stassi

The Next Level Basic author dated the SUR manager before the cameras started rolling.

“We’re all older now. We’re adults now. So, when we dated, I was still a server/bartender there. She had just started working at SUR. We used to work lunches together. We just started flirting during lunches,” Peter said on the “Buttered Pop” podcast in 2018. “She used to call me up in the middle of the night to find out if I was having sex with someone else. I was like ‘I’m not. I just want to go to bed because I have an early day tomorrow.’ I would just be like ‘I want to go to sleep.’”