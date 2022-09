Schwartz and Katie

Fans watched Schwartz and Katie’s relationship, which began before the show started, for a decade. After navigating cheating rumors, rage texts and more, they announced their divorce in February 2022.

“There wasn’t some crazy fight that resulted in this,” Katie said on her “You’re Gonna Love Me” podcast that March. “It was my decision, which was probably the hardest and most painful decision I’ve ever had to make.”