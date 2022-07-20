‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 10: Everything to Know So Far

How Is Raquel Approaching the New Season?

In July 2022, Raquel admitted that she was “nervous” to start filming season 10 with James after their split.

“It’s going to be a different dynamic this time,” she said during an episode of the “Scheananigans” podcast. “We haven’t hung out since the breakup, so it’s definitely going to be a different kind of situation than I’m used to.”

Raquel noted that she was looking forward to spending more time with her friends on screen. “I’ve gotten really close to you and Ariana, Brock and Sandoval and even Schwartz,” she added. “So it’s going to be less stressful in that way because I feel like I have genuine friendships, which is going to be fun to film.”