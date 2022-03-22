Is ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Returning for Season 10? Everything to Know So Far

How Would James and Raquel Navigate Their Involvement?

An insider revealed to Us in December 2021 that the professional DJ “does want” Raquel to continue appearing on the show despite the end of their engagement.

One month later, the former beauty pageant contestant opened up about how her relationship prevented her from exploring other professional endeavors.

“I have been saying that I want to be a pediatric occupational therapist ever since I graduated from college. I have just been kind of putting [it] off, trying to model and living the LA life. But I think I need to switch gears. I am not able to commit to something like that when I am feeling drained,” Raquel said during the season 9 reunion special in January 2022. “It is hard. I envisioned a life with James and it was something that I fantasized about a lot. So it is kind of liking closing that book and redirecting my energy somewhere else.”

James, for his part, later hinted that he wouldn’t say no to his new flame appearing on season 10. The U.K. native has been linked to Ally Lewber in the wake of his split.

“Look, it’s too early to say honestly. I do like this girl, I really do. I don’t know. We’ll see what happens. I can’t ask any girl to do that,” he explained on the “Give Them Lala” podcast in February 2022. “That’s kind of where my head was at with Raquel back in the day … With this girl, I don’t want to make the same mistakes. I’ve learned a lot. I’m just moving on and not thinking about everything that I’ve gone through.”