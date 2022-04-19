Is ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Returning for Season 10? Everything to Know So Far

Katie Is on Board

The Utah native exclusively told Us in April 2022 that the cast would “hopefully” find out soon whether they’d been picked up for another season. Katie teased that there would be a lot to talk about if the show returns.

“I think given how different all of our lives are at this point, it would make for a really interesting season coming up,” she said. “I haven’t heard anything [about] not coming back, so that’s a good sign, you know? I think [they’re] kind of figuring stuff out.”

When asked whether Raquel, who split from James in December 2021, would participate in season 10, Katie replied, “I mean, I don’t see why not.” She also hinted that James’ new flame, Ally Lewber, could make a cameo. “You never know,” Katie added.