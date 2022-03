Would Lala Return?

Though Lala previously wasn’t sure if she would sign on for season 10, the Utah native later confirmed that “nothing is off the table” for her.

“There are moments where I think I may have outgrown the space. But I kind of am rolling with the punches. If they called me tomorrow, I would have to see how I felt. I don’t know what my future holds,” she told Page Six in December 2021. “I don’t say no to very much.”