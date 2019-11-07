Reality TV

Stassi Schroeder and Katie Maloney’s Falling Out With With Kristen Doute Is Front and Center in ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 8 Trailer

By
Vanderpump Rules Season 8
 NBC/Bravo
5
6 / 5

On the Rocks

“You’ve never been happy in your f—king life,” Katie yells at Kristen in the teaser.

Back to top