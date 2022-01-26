James and Raquel’s Shocking Sex Admission

When host Andy Cohen asked the twosome when things started going wrong in their relationship, Raquel revealed that they hadn’t had sex since 2019.

“We haven’t been having sex for a while. It has been since those rage texts that James sent me [in 2019],” she told her shocked costars, adding that they still had strong feelings for one another along the way. “When [the engagement happened] we were passionately — we were in love with each other.”

At the time, James shared how “embarrassing” it was to end their engagement after season 9 covered the big milestone, saying, “We went through a lot and we did it big. I love you guys [Sandoval and Ariana Madix] too. And you know how f–king scared I was to say anything.”