James and Raquel’s Sudden Decision to Part Ways

The U.K. native got honest about the breakdown of his relationship after walking off stage in the middle of the reunion.

“This is not a product of me f–king up my life, Tom. This is a product of the truth. The second she said, ‘We are not soulmates.’ For me, that was a f–king enlightenment. I realized that we loved each other but we are not in love with each other anymore. She has made her decision. Her parents have always hated me. It has never been easy,” James told Tom Sandoval at the time. “Even becoming the man that quit drinking and changed his whole f–king lifestyle for this relationship [wasn’t enough]. It wasn’t enough. I still have these anger issues, and I am never doing this again.”

Raquel, for her part, admitted that the ups and downs with James have prevented her from prospering professionally.

“I have been saying that I want to be a pediatric occupational therapist ever since I graduated from college. I have just been kind of putting [it] off, trying to model and living the LA life. But I think I need to switch gears. I am not able to commit to something like that when I am feeling drained,” the model noted before giving her engagement ring back. “It is hard. I envisioned a life with James and it was something that I fantasized about a lot. So it is kind of liking closing that book and redirecting my energy somewhere else.”