Katie Maloney and Tom Sandoval’s Showdown

During the first part of the reunion special, Katie, 35, claimed that Sandoval, 38, has been taking all the credit for Schwartz and Sandy’s success without contributing any help.

“Sandoval, right now, he is doing all the work. I ask him, ‘Where is Sandoval?’ And he is like, ‘I don’t know. He hasn’t returned an email, he hasn’t returned a phone call. I can’t get Sandoval to do anything unless he is in front of me,'” Katie recalled her husband’s comments about his business partner. “He is doing all the work right now and you are sleeping. You are asleep.”