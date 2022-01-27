Lala and Randall’s Past

The singer clarified the timeline of her relationship with Randall after Raquel claimed that she was a mistress.

“When I met Randall, he told me he was separated. We were on the road for two months straight. We didn’t come back one time. What wife would allow their husband to leave for two months and not come back one time?” Lala said about the Midnight in the Switchgrass director, who was previously married to Ambyr Childers from 2009 to 2017. “I have only seen successful marriages. I didn’t know people rolled that way.”

Lala went on to explain that Randall only visited her place and that she never came to his house when they first started dating.

“I didn’t put two and two together. I believe Randall has led a double life for a very long time. And I believe Randall will stop at nothing to make sure his double life is not exposed.” she claimed. “When I found out that things were not how they seemed to be — and I am still finding stuff out from back then — in my mind I thought life is not cookie-cutter. We were soulmates, we fell in love and of course I didn’t think he would be doing this to me.”