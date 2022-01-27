Lala on Her Split From Randall

While addressing her breakup, Lala opened up about the distance that existed between the exes.

“Randall was never ever home. And he would always say that it was work related and he was always on his phone. It was nonstop on his phone, and I still didn’t even register it,” the Row actress emotionally said. “I just knew that Randall was not who I think he is. I thought I knew that he was loyal to me. That is all I wanted. Because I was like, ‘I know how dudes are and I know I can trust him.'”