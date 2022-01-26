Lisa Vanderpump Hints That Jax Taylor’s Departure Wasn’t His Choice

The restauranteur seemingly hinted at Jax, 42, and Brittany Cartwright‘s departure while clarifying how she found out about Sandoval and Tom Schwartz‘s new place.

“Actually, Jax told me. Shortly after he was let go, he said to me, ‘Just giving you a heads up that they are opening a bar together.’ I think he probably expected me to have a conniption,” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum said.

Jax and Brittany, 33, previously announced their exit from Vanderpump Rules in December 2020 after Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute were fired.

“The last 8 years on Vanderpump Rules have been some of the most challenging, rewarding and fulfilling years of my life. Although this is difficult to share, Brittany and I will not be returning for another season of Vanderpump Rules,” he wrote via Instagram at the time. “We are excited to take this time to focus on our growing family and share with you our new endeavors.”

Fans questioned whether the couple actually made the decision to leave or if they were let go. Brittany further fueled the speculation when she responded to a follower who asked why their exit statements were the same, writing, “Do you guys really truly think we got to write whatever we wanted?”