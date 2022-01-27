Randall’s Relationships With Her Friends

During the second part of the reunion, James shared when he last heard from the Florida native, saying, “Randall reached out to me the same day that Lala reached out to me. He was like, ‘Can I have some tips? Can I get some relationship tips?'”

James went on to say that he was “disgusted” with how Randall treated Lala.

“He is never going to learn because he is too old to learn. He got the money, the cars, the clothes and the house and Lala with a baby at home,” he said. “And like I said, he wasn’t at home with the baby. I had to always put a smile on my face. I never liked Randall.”

Ariana and Katie also confirmed that they wouldn’t be letting Randall invest in their upcoming sandwich shop.

“He was borrowing from other people. He didn’t tell us that he was reaching out to others,” the former SUR bartender alleged about Randall.