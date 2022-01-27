Top 5

‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 9 Reunion Revelations: James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss’ Sex Life, Randall Emmett Cheating Rumors and More

Raquel’s Family Weighed In on Her Relationship

Raquel pointed out that the way James would “react to things” and his “temper” were a cause for concern for her family.

James, for his part, revealed that his ex-fiancée’s loved ones were never supportive of him.

“It was always difficult through the years of my drinking. But I don’t think they really truly accepted me or loved me or wanted me to really marry their daughter,” he added. “It’s always been a bit of a red flag [her family]. I have tried my best to like them and make them like me and make it work.”

