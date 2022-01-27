Raquel’s Family Weighed In on Her Relationship

Raquel pointed out that the way James would “react to things” and his “temper” were a cause for concern for her family.

James, for his part, revealed that his ex-fiancée’s loved ones were never supportive of him.

“It was always difficult through the years of my drinking. But I don’t think they really truly accepted me or loved me or wanted me to really marry their daughter,” he added. “It’s always been a bit of a red flag [her family]. I have tried my best to like them and make them like me and make it work.”